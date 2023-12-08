Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $2.06 Million in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.05% of Belden at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDC. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Belden during the second quarter worth about $470,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,653,000 after buying an additional 41,352 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Belden by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BDC opened at $71.13 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.54 and a 12-month high of $99.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $626.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.00 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.24%.

In other news, SVP Leah Tate bought 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $216,820.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Fox Advisors cut shares of Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

