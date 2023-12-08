Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $2.31 Million in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 173,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.12% of CVB Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1,458.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 174.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 145.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 277.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $19.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.23. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.51.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 212,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $3,358,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 469,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,440,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVBF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVB Financial

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.