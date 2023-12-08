Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,025 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.10% of CareTrust REIT worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 15.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 16.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 57.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

