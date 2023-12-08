Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 191,296 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 674.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,296 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading upgraded Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Rithm Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE RITM opened at $10.51 on Friday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.84.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.90 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

