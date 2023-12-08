Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 538 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Globant by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Globant by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLOB opened at $223.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.61 and a 200-day moving average of $188.28. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.38. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $135.40 and a one year high of $227.45.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLOB. Itau BBA Securities lowered Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.21.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

