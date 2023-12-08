Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 5,383 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,036 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.12% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 530.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 56,917 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 22.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 56,272 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 27,047 shares during the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF opened at $24.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $32.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Orrstown Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.