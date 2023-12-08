Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of Semler Scientific worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 4,042.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of SMLR opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $43.66.

Insider Activity

Semler Scientific ( NASDAQ:SMLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Eric Semler bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $674,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

