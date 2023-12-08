Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,965 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of GSK by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 21,783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of GSK by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,565.00.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41. The company has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $38.32.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. As a group, analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 35.75%.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.