Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 90,307 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of QuinStreet worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in QuinStreet by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $683.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.03.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $123.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.72 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.48%. On average, research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. B. Riley upgraded QuinStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other QuinStreet news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,861.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

