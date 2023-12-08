Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Quaker Chemical worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,111,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 30.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 21.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of KWR opened at $192.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $138.67 and a 12-month high of $216.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $490.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.61 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 202.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

