Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,377 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of Premier worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 2,204.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Premier by 322.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Premier by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Premier by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.38.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

PINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Premier from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

