Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,140 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 14,015.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,997,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,157,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926,210 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in Celanese by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 34,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Celanese by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,881 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 456,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,910,000 after buying an additional 312,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $141.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $97.12 and a 12 month high of $143.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.17 and a 200 day moving average of $121.00.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CE. StockNews.com cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

