Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 174,888 Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,888 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.64% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,945.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MYTE. UBS Group increased their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $4.60 to $5.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

Shares of MYTE opened at $3.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $288.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.05.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $221.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.76 million. On average, analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

