Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 176,371 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 176,371 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.26.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $55.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.15. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

