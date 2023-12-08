Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 220,899 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,899 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.05% of Macy’s worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 53.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 267.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $837,040.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,787.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Macy’s

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of M stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.97.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About Macy’s

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.