Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 314 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,536 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of RGA opened at $162.75 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $164.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.35 and a 200 day moving average of $145.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

