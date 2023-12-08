Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 3,375 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.88. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $49.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

