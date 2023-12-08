Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 446,048 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 446,048 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.81% of Daktronics worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAKT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 384,733 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 662,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 371,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after buying an additional 368,099 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 335,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 259,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.11. Daktronics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $12.42.

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $232.53 million for the quarter. Daktronics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 3.84%.

In other Daktronics news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 12,250 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $113,557.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 208,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,558.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 22,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $212,677.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,967.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $113,557.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 208,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,558.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,750 shares of company stock valued at $333,634 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Daktronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

