Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 97,168 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,168 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 51.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG opened at $32.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 171.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSTG. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

