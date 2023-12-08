Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CROX. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 440.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Performance

CROX opened at $104.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $151.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.16. Crocs had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 72.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CROX. Raymond James raised shares of Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

Insider Activity

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

