Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,605 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 932.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,765,000 after buying an additional 3,725,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 72.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,902,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,318,000 after buying an additional 2,063,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after buying an additional 1,816,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $78,939,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.67. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

