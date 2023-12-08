Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Generac by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,152,000 after purchasing an additional 42,181 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Generac by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Generac by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $120.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,693,965.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,550. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.43.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

