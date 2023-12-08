Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,953 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.07% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $47,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 19.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter worth about $1,229,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 8.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MSGS opened at $169.08 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $158.31 and a twelve month high of $215.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.89 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.26 and a 200 day moving average of $180.80.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $43.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.77 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

