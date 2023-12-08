Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,223 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.99% of CSW Industrials worth $51,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 26,200.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 29,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $174,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,855.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $181.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.70 and a 1-year high of $190.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $203.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

