Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,320 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Korn Ferry worth $50,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 3,340.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 32.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Korn Ferry by 11.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 2.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KFY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Korn Ferry Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.49. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $59.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $712.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.29 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

