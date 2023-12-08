Geode Capital Management LLC Has $48.59 Million Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.92% of Boot Barn worth $48,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,934,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth $29,696,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,787,000 after acquiring an additional 342,539 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 524,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,388,000 after purchasing an additional 228,360 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,524,000 after purchasing an additional 214,704 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.30.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day moving average is $81.55.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

