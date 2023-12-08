Geode Capital Management LLC Has $51.44 Million Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,436,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Upstart worth $51,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPST. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 78.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 38.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Price Performance

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $33.87 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $72.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Upstart had a negative net margin of 48.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,704,538. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $29,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,704,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $34,473.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,315.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,131. 18.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.09.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

