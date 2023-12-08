Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 105,477 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,902,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,477 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.10% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $48,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Hansen bought 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $107,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,611. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $198,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,534,168.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen bought 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $107,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,611. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.97. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

