Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 45,973 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,060,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.48% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $48,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 112,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of RARE opened at $41.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.73. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $54.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.79.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.15). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 154.87% and a negative return on equity of 346.33%. The business had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 47,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $1,604,032.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,743 shares in the company, valued at $20,103,385.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 47,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $1,604,032.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,103,385.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,307,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 246,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,070.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RARE. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.30.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

