Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,820,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.48% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $51,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 17.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 344,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 51,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of VNO opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.61.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -18.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNO. Compass Point initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.