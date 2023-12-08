Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050,734 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,635 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.96% of Community Bank System worth $49,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.48.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.60 per share, with a total value of $50,180.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Community Bank System news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy purchased 1,300 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.60 per share, with a total value of $50,180.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,666.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Ace acquired 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.37 per share, with a total value of $99,701.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,466.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

