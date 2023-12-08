Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,993,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,956 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.91% of Mueller Water Products worth $48,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 18,866.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,832,000 after purchasing an additional 38,552 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,679,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,252,000 after purchasing an additional 30,846 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 22,743 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MWA opened at $13.58 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 51.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 13,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $173,558.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 392,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Articles

