Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 336.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $44,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NHI. StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet raised shares of National Health Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

National Health Investors Price Performance

NYSE:NHI opened at $55.20 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $60.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.