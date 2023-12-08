Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 306 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOGI opened at $87.33 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $87.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.42 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $1.1876 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

