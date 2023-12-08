Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $609,000 Stock Holdings in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in SK Telecom by 602.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,229,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SK Telecom by 744.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 592,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,476,000 after purchasing an additional 498,677 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SK Telecom by 417.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 536,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after buying an additional 432,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 41.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,136,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,170,000 after buying an additional 332,845 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKM. TheStreet raised SK Telecom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on SK Telecom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SK Telecom Price Performance

SKM stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $22.61.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

