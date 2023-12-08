Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,423 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,599 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of U.S. Silica worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLCA. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 164.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Silica news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 41,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $583,504.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,419,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,953,712.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Silica Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $837.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

