Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $625,000 Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,675,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,320,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDGL. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.09.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $393,966.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,268.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $393,966.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,268.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 64,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.47 per share, for a total transaction of $12,128,044.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,667,104 shares in the company, valued at $314,199,090.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 144,908 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,570. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $235.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of -0.42. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.21 and a twelve month high of $322.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.89 and its 200 day moving average is $193.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($0.44). Sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.32 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

