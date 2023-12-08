Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $719,000 Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $264,973.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $264,973.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $369,122.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,535.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,754 shares of company stock worth $10,564,697. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $46.25 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average is $39.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

