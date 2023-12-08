Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,657,000 after acquiring an additional 426,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,313,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,389,000 after buying an additional 243,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,823,000 after buying an additional 11,637,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after buying an additional 450,441 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,548,000 after buying an additional 252,259 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $21.92 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 143.75%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

