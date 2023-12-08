Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New $624,000 Investment in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLAB. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Photronics by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Photronics by 587.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $20.91 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Photronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

