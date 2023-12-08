Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 4,471 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Brick Partners

In other news, Director David Einhorn sold 418,290 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $18,743,574.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,830,148 shares in the company, valued at $350,868,931.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GRBK opened at $50.59 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $59.30. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.21. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $418.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

