Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TFX opened at $232.58 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $177.63 and a one year high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.53.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.40.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

