Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 13,109 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,501 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,109 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 153.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 49.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ RUN opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.49. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 50.65%. The firm had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $60,037.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $30,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,576.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $60,037.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,563 shares of company stock worth $265,501 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sunrun from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RUN

About Sunrun

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.