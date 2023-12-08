Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 368 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 15.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 63.7% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 457.9% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 201,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 165,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Trading Up 3.4 %

SL Green Realty stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -39.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $5,676,876.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Compass Point initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.73.

View Our Latest Report on SLG

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.