Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 38,245 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,245 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 0.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 345,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Playtika by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Playtika had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%. The company had revenue of $630.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLTK shares. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup upgraded Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.28.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

