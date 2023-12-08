Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 840 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,392 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $166.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.70. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $175.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.65. Arch Resources had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 58.01%. The business had revenue of $744.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $875,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $26,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $875,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,981,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,296 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,187 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

