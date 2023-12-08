Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 9,449 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,449 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of ProPetro worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ProPetro by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,671,000 after purchasing an additional 136,323 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter valued at about $513,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 33.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ProPetro by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ProPetro by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,485,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 272,313 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Insider Activity

In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,426 shares of company stock worth $528,684 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a market cap of $912.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.32.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. ProPetro had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ProPetro Profile

(Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.