Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes $610,000 Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,069 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after buying an additional 34,461 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cavco Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,816,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 230,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

CVCO stock opened at $303.75 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $219.92 and a one year high of $318.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by ($0.55). Cavco Industries had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $452.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CVCO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries

In other news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 3,530 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.37, for a total transaction of $993,236.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $394,762.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

