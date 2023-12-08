Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 25.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Teck Resources by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 74,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

TECK stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.05. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $32.48 and a 12 month high of $49.34.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. Equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.78.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

