Harbor Spring Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harbor Spring Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,200 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.4% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 29,789.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,570,893 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $370.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $384.30. The company has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

